Bernie Sanders Cancels Cleveland Rally Over Coronavirus Concerns

There’s been some discussion in the past week about whether presidential candidates should continue holding rallies with coronavirus concerns growing, and now the Bernie Sanders campaign has cancelled a Tuesday night rally.

The Sanders campaign planned to hold a rally in Cleveland on primary night with more states like Michigan and Washington voting.

But this afternoon, Team Sanders announced it’s being called off “out of concern for public health and safety.”

“We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak,” they announced. “All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis.”

The Bernie Sanders campaign says it is cancelling his rally in Ohio tonight “out of concern for public health.” The state has declared a state of emergency over coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/YzDJ6qifQj — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) March 10, 2020

The announcement comes on the heels of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s statements today on precautionary measures the state should be taking:

HIGHER EDUCATION: I am asking these institutions to: ➡️ screen students returning from international travel or cruise ships

➡️ eliminate international travel

➡️ cancel/postpone university-sponsored travel and large meetings

➡️ move toward online/remote learning#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ojyjESuAB1 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 10, 2020

ATHLETICS: For indoor events, we are asking for no events with spectators other than the athletes, parents, and others essential to the game. Right now, outdoor events can continue. #COVID19 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 10, 2020

Through the limiting of large events, our goal is to dramatically slow down the spread of #COVID19 and save lives. Now is the time to take action. #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 10, 2020

