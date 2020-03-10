comScore

Bernie Sanders Cancels Cleveland Rally Over Coronavirus Concerns

By Josh FeldmanMar 10th, 2020, 4:23 pm

Mario Tama/Getty Images

There’s been some discussion in the past week about whether presidential candidates should continue holding rallies with coronavirus concerns growing, and now the Bernie Sanders campaign has cancelled a Tuesday night rally.

The Sanders campaign planned to hold a rally in Cleveland on primary night with more states like Michigan and Washington voting.

But this afternoon, Team Sanders announced it’s being called off “out of concern for public health and safety.”

“We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak,” they announced. “All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s statements today on precautionary measures the state should be taking:

