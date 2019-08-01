Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) indicated he doesn’t plan to go on the offense against Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) during debates, citing a decades-long friendship and saying “that’s not good politics.”

Sanders was appearing on CBS This Morning Thursday morning, when Anthony Mason asked about the appearance of a “non-aggression pact” between himself and Warren during the Tuesday debates.

Sanders and Warren largely ignored each other to bat off attacks from more centrist candidates hitting progressive policies.

“You appeared to kind of have a non-aggression pact with Elizabeth Warren. Do you to have a deal not to attack each other, at least at this point?” Mason asked,

“Elizabeth and I have been friends for over 20 years,” Sanders said. “She’s running her campaign and I’m running my campaign, they’re different campaigns.”

Sanders said he wanted to focus on the issues. “You talk about those issues, you do well. If you try to beat up on somebody else, frankly, that’s not good politics,” he said.

Michelle Miller then tried to bring up the issue again, noting they will likely be sharing a debate stage again soon.

“How will you separate yourself from her? How will you differentiate yourself from her, you’re two Progressives?”

“I’ll let you guys and the punditry and the American people make that decision,” Sanders said.

This made the CBS anchors laugh and prompted Tony Dokoupil to ask “You’ve got to show a distinction senator.”

“No,” Sanders responded.

