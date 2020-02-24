During tonight’s CNN town hall, Bernie Sanders was asked about the possibility of him getting a plurality of delegates at the Democratic National Convention but not a majority on the first ballot.

“Who knows what’s going to happen,” Sanders said, “but if I or anybody else goes into the Democratic convention with a substantial plurality, I believe that individual, me or anyone else, should be the candidate of the Democratic party.”

He said it would be “incredibly divisive” for the Democrats “if one candidate comes out on top, to say to the country, ‘you voted for that candidate, but by the way we don’t think that candidate should be the nominee.'”

“I think that will be a serious, serious problem for the Democratic party. I think it will wreak havoc on that person’s campaign,” Sanders added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

