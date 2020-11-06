Joe Biden addressed the nation from Wilmington, DE late Friday evening, and with the votes in the remaining states continuing to trend in his direction but the networks yet to call the election, he was confident about his eventual victory, saying “we’re going to win this race with a clear majority.”

“We don’t have a final declaration, a victory, yet,” Biden began, “but the numbers tell us it’s clear. It’s a clear and convincing story — we are going to win this race.”

“Just look at what has happened since yesterday,” he continued, describing how he had been behind President Donald Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania, but was now “going to win” those states, as well as Arizona and Nevada. “In fact, our lead just doubled in Nevada.”

“We are on track to over 300 electoral college votes,” said Biden. “Look at the national numbers. We are going to win this race with a clear majority and the nation behind us.”

He touted how his ticket with running mate Kamala Harris had gotten over 74 million votes, “more than any presidential ticket has ever gotten in the history of the United States of America — and our vote total is still growing.” They were also beating Trump by over 4 million votes, a margin that was also growing.

Biden was especially proud of “how well we’ve done across America,” winning a number of states where Democrats had been unable to to succeed in years.

“I know watching these vote tallies on TV moves very slow and as slow as it goes, it can be numbing,” he continued, empathizing with the impatience of many Americans waiting for the election results to be finalized.

However, Biden said, “never forget, the tallies aren’t just numbers, they represent votes and voters,” Americans who “exercised this fundamental right to have their voice heard.”

“What’s becoming clearer each hour,” he said, “is that record number of Americans of all races, faiths, religions, chose change over more of the same. They have given us a mandate for action on Covid, the economy, climate change, systemic racism. They made it clear, they want the country to come together, not continue to pull apart. The people spoke. More than 74 million Americans, and they spoke loudly for our ticket.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox News, or the entire speech here.

