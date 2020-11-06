WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden Speaks From Wilmington, DE

The networks have not yet called the race, like many have been expecting, but former Vice President Joe Biden still plans to take the podium Friday night to address his supporters.

Biden will appear with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) from outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, DE — the same location where they went on camera Tuesday night. Since then, the race has turned sharply in their favor. And yet, it remains in limbo, as Biden has spent all day stuck on either 253 or 264 projected electoral votes, depending on the network. (Decision Desk HQ has called the race for Biden, the only credible outlet to do so.)

And so, for the fourth consecutive night, Biden will speak to America with the race still too close to call, according to the major networks. During each of the past two days, Biden opted for a more low-key midday address — making brief remarks and then leaving without taking questions. Friday’s address was scheduled for prime time, perhaps in anticipation of the race being called.

Still, it’s the most high-profile speech he’s given since Tuesday night — and the first time he’s spoken since President Donald Trump delivered his wild press briefing on Thursday night in which he made baseless, false allegations about the election being stolen. Undoubtedly, the former vice president will look to calm the nation as best he can on Friday night.

Watch above, via Bloomberg.

