Biden Knocks Trump for Agreeing With Kim Jong Un Criticizing Him: Embraces ‘A Damn Murderer and a Thug’

By Josh FeldmanJun 11th, 2019, 6:24 pm

During a campaign stop today, former Vice President Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump for “embracing” dictators like Kim Jong Un.

Biden called Kim “a damn murderer and a thug” and said, “The one thing they agree on––Joe Biden, he shouldn’t be president. He quotes Kim Jong Un saying I agree with him, he’s right about Biden. I think I’m either low IQ or slow, I don’t know what I am.”

Biden said it’s “like out of Alice in Wonderland” before also bringing up the infamous moment from the Helsinki summit with Vladimir Putin.

Trump blasted Biden today and called him the “weakest” mentally of the 2020 field, saying, ” He looks different than he used to. He acts different than he used to. He’s even slower than he used to be. So I don’t know.”

You can watch Biden’s remarks above, via ABC News.

