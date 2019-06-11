During a campaign stop today, former Vice President Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump for “embracing” dictators like Kim Jong Un.

Biden called Kim “a damn murderer and a thug” and said, “The one thing they agree on––Joe Biden, he shouldn’t be president. He quotes Kim Jong Un saying I agree with him, he’s right about Biden. I think I’m either low IQ or slow, I don’t know what I am.”

Joe Biden criticizes Trump for agreeing with Kim Jong Un on Biden criticism. "I think I’m either low IQ or slow—I don’t know what I am. Slow Joe Biden? Give me a break," Biden says recounting Trump's insults. "This is like out of Alice in Wonderland." https://t.co/jrMQ5TdwJw pic.twitter.com/GrKelvA7V4 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 11, 2019

Biden said it’s “like out of Alice in Wonderland” before also bringing up the infamous moment from the Helsinki summit with Vladimir Putin.

Trump blasted Biden today and called him the “weakest” mentally of the 2020 field, saying, ” He looks different than he used to. He acts different than he used to. He’s even slower than he used to be. So I don’t know.”

You can watch Biden’s remarks above, via ABC News.

