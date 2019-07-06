Former Vice President Joe Biden today said he’s sorry for any “pain and misconception” he cause with his remarks about working with segregationist senators.

Biden said again today to get things done, you have to work with people who “don’t see the world the way you see it,” who even hold “downright repugnant” views.

“I chose to work within the system to make it better,” he continued. “Was I wrong to do that? I don’t think so. I do believe we have work to do, even with those who we find repugnant.”

However, Biden added, “Now, was I wrong a few weeks ago to somehow give the impression to people that I was praising those men who I successfully opposed time and again? Yes, I was. I regret it. I’m sorry for any of the pain or misconception they may have caused anybody.”

But, Biden continued, his record on civil rights speaks for itself and he won’t let it become “distorted.”

Biden said that America in 2019 is very different from America in the 70s and that he has personally changed. He said his record is being “weaponized” against him by opposition researches in both parties.

Biden was criticized for those remarks about working with segregationist senators, and several candidates––most notably Cory Booker––said he should apologize.

You can watch a clip of his remarks above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com