President Donald Trump‘s nominee for director of National Intelligence acknowledged under oath Wednesday that his boss did not win the 2020 election against Joe Biden.

Jay Clayton was appearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee for his confirmation hearing when the moment occurred.

Under questioning from Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Clayton gave a carefully worded response when he was asked about Biden’s White House victory:

MARK WARNER: If you confirmed, you’re gonna make sure that you speak truth to power, and that means even if the truth is not the preferred narrative that somebody wants to hear. So let me just ask you what it should be a simple question. Do you deny that Joe Biden won the 2020 election? JAY CLAYTON: Senator, I’m not, I’m not an election denier. Joe, Joe Biden was certified as the president of the United States. WARNER: Election denial is something we cannot have, um so I will take that as you do not deny that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. CLAYTON Yeah, I’m, I’m not, I’m not I think, let me just be clear. We, we have substantial work to do and I’ve made — in improving our electoral processes. It’s part of national security, um, and I, I feel strongly about that.

Trump’s incessant drum beating about the “rigged” 2020 election is taking on new urgency this week as the president plans a Thursday speech to the nation. According to reports, the president will reveal newly declassified information about foreign interference in the 2020 contest.

Trump reportedly also plans to attack the election victories of Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff (D) and Raphael Warnock (D) as “illegitimate.”

Clayton, 60, is a former head of the Securities and Exchange Commission who currently serves as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District.

He was nominated as DNI in June after Trump appointed Bill Pulte as acting director.

Pulte’s appointment to the post sparked bipartisan fury after he was slammed as unqualified. Pulte, who replaced Tulsi Gabbard, has no military or intelligence background.

Watch the clip above.

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