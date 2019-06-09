Bill de Blasio Shrugs Off Not Registering on Important Iowa Poll: ‘It’s a Poll of 600 Iowans’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio shrugged off not registering on the recent CNN/Des Moines Register poll, saying the poll is of “600 Iowans” and “this is just the beginning of a very long process.”

A poll from CNN and the Des Moines Register released Saturday showed Joe Biden in the lead with Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg nearly tied for second in the polls.

De Blasio and Miramar, Florida Mayor Wayne Messam were the only two candidates in the field of 23 candidates to not be listed as either a first or second choice for president by one of the respondents.

“I’ll tell you something, Iowans have consistently surprised the pundits and come out many, many times with a choice that was not expected,” de Blasio contended.

“Ana, it’s a poll of 600 Iowans, eight months before the caucuses. This is just the beginning of a very long process,” he said.

“I wonder if being New York City mayor might hurt you in a place like Iowa,” CNN’s Ana Cabrera asked.

“It’s a fair concern,” de Blasio said. “But I’m hearing about the same issues I hear from my constituents in New York.”

“I think the Democratic Party for decades formed a coalition, a rural-urban coalition. That’s what Franklin Delano Roosevelt did, it worked for Democrats. It was about working people, farmers, factory workers, every day people.” de Blasio said.

