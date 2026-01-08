Minneapolis Councilwoman Declares ICE an ‘Imminent Threat to the Safety of Civilians’ After Deadly Shooting

Minneapolis City Council member Robin Wonsley declared ICE an “imminent threat” to civilian safety following the deadly shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good on Wednesday.

Wonsley joined MS NOW’s Ana Cabrera a day after an ICE agent shot and killed Good, a mother of three who can be seen on video blocking a roadway for agents before she began driving away and an agent let off two rounds. ICE officials have accused Good of using her vehicle as a weapon, something Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) and others have rejected. Protests have broken out in Minneapolis since the shooting against ICE officers.

Wonsley, a Democratic socialist, called for ICE to not only be removed from Minneapolis, but also to be “abolished altogether.” The councilwoman claimed Good was part of a network of people driving the children of illegal immigrants to school out of fear of ICE.

She said:

There’s just a widespread and collective sense of despair and grief over what was avoidable, which was the shooting and killing — and very blatant shooting and killing — of a 37 year old mother by the name of Renee Good, who simply was making sure that her child made it safely to school, but also have shared in this collective labor of caring for our neighbors, especially our immigrant neighbors who are being targeted by federal ICE agents and making sure that other children made it to school as well, and in that process, lost her life at the hands of a federal ICE agent. And that that should not be the norm that we are setting where civilians can be shot and killed by federal ICE agents who feel as if they can then do so without impunity. So right now, there’s a — as you talked about with many of the widespread actions happening on the ground — there is a collective call for accountability and justice for Renee Good, for ICE to be removed out of Minneapolis and out of Minnesota. We would love to see that escalate and see ICE be abolished altogether because they are the imminent threat to the safety of civilians not just here in Minneapolis and Minnesota, but all across the country.

