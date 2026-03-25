‘Roughly Zero’: Democrat Who Flipped Trump’s Mar-a-Lago District Claims President ‘Was Not a Factor’

Democrat Emily Gregory claimed that President Donald Trump was a non-factor for voters in her special election, despite it being a race in Trump’s backyard and one he’d publicly weighed in on.

Gregory joined MS NOW’s Ana Cabrera on Wednesday following her Tuesday night victory over Trump-endorsed Republican Jon Maples for a state House seat in Florida’s 87th district, which includes Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. Gregory’s victory was seen as a stunning win by many, especially considering Trump carried that district in the 2024 presidential election by 11 points.

Cabrera noted that Gregory made an effort to avoid making the president central to her campaign.

“You didn’t want this race to be a referendum on President Trump, but he’s hard to avoid. And now he will be one of your constituents. How much did people talk to you about the president?” she asked.

Gregory said “roughly zero” brought up the president to her, with voters more concerned about affordability, property insurance rates, and more.

She said:

I would say roughly zero. I mean, it really was not a factor for any of my voters, any of my now constituents. They’re focused on their lives. They’re focused on the absolute crushing cost of goods, the squeeze they are feeling, why their property insurance has skyrocketed, why they’re losing their health care, why are our public schools being gutted? That’s what I heard every single day at the door, not the most famous constituent down the road.

Gregory pointed to affordability as the issue that got her elected as Americans continue to face inflation issues and now rising gas prices since the U.S. launched strikes against Iran.

“It’s because this affordability crisis is so real,” the Democrat said. “It’s because we are all really struggling to keep up and to provide for our families. Property insurance. It’s just out of control. Ours is up personally over 300%. And that’s a, you know, that’s a real grift on the policyholder.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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