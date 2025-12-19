Epstein Survivor Calls Trump Admin’s Files Delay ‘Nerve-Wracking’

A survivor of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse said the endless waiting to receive the sensitive file material pertaining to his case is “nerve-wracking” on Friday

Danielle Bensky was 17 years old when she was recruited by Epstein in 2004. She told MS NOW’s Ana Cabrera that the constant waiting for the release of the file creates “a weight of anticipation” that leads to unbearable tension and anxiety.

Even though federal law requires the release of all of the files by midnight, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche admitted that the administration will miss the deadline.

“I’ve been waiting for this day, and we’ve prepared options A through Z in our mind. And really the only thing I can equate it to is like giving birth because you just never know. The go-bag is packed and it’s like, is it time? Is it time? And it feels like it is time, but we don’t know what we’ll see,” Bensky said.

She continued:

I just read Todd Blanche’s statement saying that we’re going to see more in the coming weeks, and that makes me really nervous, because we were really prepared. We had hoped that we would see everything today, and we didn’t think that that was realistic… I was not the most hopeful that we would get everything. But there was a piece of me that wanted that part to be wrong, and the fact that we still haven’t seen anything feels a little nerve wracking.

Bensky said she will definitely look at the files when they’re released.

“I think all survivors are looking for their specific information, which is difficult. You know, we haven’t seen our…FBI files on …ourselves, and we’ve never gotten them…So I do think that survivors definitely will be looking through everything and combing the files and trying to find what we know to be true,” she said.

Bensky added that the whole process is “retraumatizing” but she believes that “it’s important so that it doesn’t happen again.”

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.