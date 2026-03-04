MS NOW’s Ana Cabrera Presses Iranian Minister on Citizens Being Blocked From the Internet

MS NOW anchor Ana Cabrera questioned Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi over his country’s censorship of its citizens, asking him when it will allow them to use the internet once again during an interview on Wednesday.

Takht-Ravanchi said it was simply a “precautionary” measure, and that by keeping Iranians from speaking online, the regime was somehow saving lives.

Cabrera pressed him on the matter during an interview on her program Wednesday morning.

“And yet, the world saw tens of thousands of Iranians take to the streets in protest of the current regime. We’d like to interview average Iranians about what they’re experiencing right now in the country during this war,” Cabrera told him after the politician said the Iranian people will play a role in picking its next ayatollah.

“When will the Iranian government lift the internet blockade that’s preventing its citizens from speaking to each other — and the outside world?” she asked.

“No, we are at war. I’m sure that you understand that at war we have to take precautionary measures to—” he started to answer before Cabrera stopped him there.

“But isn’t communication now more than ever important?” Cabrera asked.

“Yeah it is important. But it is more important to save lives. The enemy is conducting an act of aggression killing as many people as they can, and we are the ones who are responsible to protect our people,” Takht-Ravanchi said.

The interview wrapped up there.

His appearance comes a few days after joint U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of other leaders from Iran’s theocratic regime. Several other leaders were eliminated on Tuesday by an Israeli strike when they met to select the ayatollah’s successor.

President Donald Trump on Monday said the war against Iran was ahead of schedule, based on his estimate it would take “about four weeks, maybe less.” He said on Monday night that U.S. forces could easily fight the war “forever” if necessary, considering America has a “virtually unlimited” stockpile of weapons.

Watch above via CNN.

