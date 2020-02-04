Michael Bloomberg did not campaign in Iowa, and is making his big push for Super Tuesday. And after last night’s (to put it bluntly) clusterfuck in Iowa, the Bloomberg camp is apparently ratcheting things up.

The New York Times is reporting that the Bloomberg campaign plans to double ad spending after last night:

Michael R. Bloomberg’s presidential campaign moved on Tuesday to exploit the chaotic outcome of the Iowa caucuses, escalating an already enormous campaign of television advertising and publicly making the case that a messy outcome in the early states opened the way for Mr. Bloomberg… Encouraged by the murky outcome, Mr. Bloomberg authorized his campaign team to double his spending on television commercials in every market where he is currently advertising and expand his campaign’s field staff to more than two thousand people, strategists involved in the conversations said.

CBS News is also reporting the same:

CONFIRMED: Former New York Mayor @MikeBloomberg is planning to expand his staff to at least 2,000 personnel nationwide and to double his ad spending in the television markets where he’s currently airing commercials touting his candidacy. — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) February 4, 2020

Last night as the Iowa caucuses were underway, Bloomberg was in California.

The former New York City mayor has already been fighting directly with Trump on the campaign, and the president has repeatedly gone after “little” Mike.

