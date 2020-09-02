The Commission on Presidential Debates has made their decision on who will moderate the three debates between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden for the 2020 election.

After presiding over the last presidential debate of the 2016 election, Fox News’ Chris Wallace will return on September 29th to oversee the first face-off between Trump and Biden in Cleveland. The second debate debate in Miami will be held by C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully on October 15th, and the third one in Nashville will be moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker on October 22nd.

The vice-presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will happen October 7th at Salt Lake City. The event will be moderated by USA TODAY Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page.

UPDATE: Both campaigns have responded to the moderator selection:

The campaigns respond to the announcement about presidential debate moderators. Trump campaign: “These are not the moderators we would have recommended…” / Biden campaign: “he looks forward to participating … regardless of who the independently chosen moderators are.” pic.twitter.com/Qt7n1o2vb4 — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) September 2, 2020

UPDATE: Mediaite obtained an internal memo sent by Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott to staff congratulating Wallace on his selection.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]