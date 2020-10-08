BREAKING: Commission on Presidential Debates Announce Second Debate Will Be Virtual

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) has announced that the second presidential debate, currently scheduled for Thursday, October 15th, will take be held virtually “in order to protect the health and safety of all involved.” President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will not be in attendance, but instead will be taking questions and interacting remotely.

Since President Trump tested positive for Covid-19, there have been questions about the safety of participants if he is still infected. Biden has consistently pledged to participate unless Trump is still testing positive. Trump’s medical situation has remained opaque as the specific date of the president’s last negative test results has still not been reported.

The town hall format will still be in practice, and according to the CPD’s press release. the town meeting participants and the moderator, CSPAN’s Steve Scully, will still be located at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida.

Read the press release from CPD below:

Washington, D.C. (October 8, 2020) — In order to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate, scheduled for October 15, 2020, The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced the following today: The second presidential debate will take the form of a town meeting, in which the candidates would participate from separate remote locations. The town meeting participants and the moderator, Steve Scully, Senior Executive Producer & Political Editor, C-SPAN Networks, will be located at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida. The White House Pool will provide coverage of the second presidential debate.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]