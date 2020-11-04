Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie ripped his confidant President Donald Trump for falsely claiming victory on Wednesday morning despite key results in battleground states still being processed.

Around 2:30 a.m. ET, Trump told a room of supporters, “We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.” He then added that “we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court” because “we want all voting to stop.”

Before Trump spoke, Christie recommended on ABC News that Trump mimic his opponent Joe Biden’s public stance that the 2020 presidential race isn’t over yet. When Trump said otherwise, Christie shot back.

“There’s just no basis to make that argument tonight,” Christie said. “There just isn’t. All these votes have to be counted that are in now in Pennsylvania. The argument won’t even start in Pennsylvania until tomorrow or Thursday or Friday because the Pennsylvania Supreme Court extended for three days when you could accept ballots. I understand there could be an argument on that based on Pennsylvania law, but that argument is for later. Tonight, this was not the time to make this argument.”

“I disagree with what he did tonight,” Christie continued. “I think Sarah’s right, that there comes a point where you have to let the process play itself out before you judge it to have been flawed. I think by prematurely doing this, if there is a flaw in it later, he has undercut his own credibility in calling attention to that flaw. So I think it’s a bad strategic decision, it’s a bad political decision. And it’s not the kind of decision you would expect someone to make tonight who holds the position he holds.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]