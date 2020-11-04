White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow appeared on CNBC Wednesday morning to talk up how good President Donald Trump’s chances look in swing states, with votes still coming in.

Kayla Tausche asked Kudlow about the criticism of the president casting doubt on the election process, something he’s been roundly condemned for, including among some of his own supporters.

Kudlow defended Trump by saying, “The president was annoyed last night, he was very angry, because it seemed like time stopped and counting stopped and he had leads in crucial states and none of the networks were giving it to him.”

He went on to say “there is a suspicion here of fraud.”

“I’m not going to declare it, I’m just going to say we are taking the proper precautions,” Kudlow said, citing how the campaign is preparing for legal fights.

Tausche made a point of responding and saying, “You raise the suspicion of fraud. Suspicion is not evidence, and in many of these states — I’m thinking of Pennsylvania specifically — federal judges have allowed the states to count these ballots, in many of these cases because of the pandemic, if they are postmarked and dropped off by a certain point on Election Day.”

“How can the president say they are not legal?” she asked.

“I’m not declaring fraud,” Kudlow said. “We’ll let the lawyers determine the legality.”

