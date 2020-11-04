comScore

Trump Campaign and Family Declares Victory in Pennsylvania Before State Called and Votes Counted

By Leia IdlibyNov 4th, 2020, 3:52 pm

President Donald Trump’s family and campaign members falsely declared a victory in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, before the state counted all the votes or called the race themselves, and before any major media outlet issued a projection.

According to Tessa Berenson, a White House correspondent for Time, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien declared victory in the state during a call prior to the press conference.

“We are declaring a victory in Pennsylvania,” he said. “This is not based on gut or feel. This is based on math.”

CBS’s Weijia Jiang added that Stepien said it will be “clear to the entire nation” that Trump has won the election by the end of the week.

The president’s son Eric Trump and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany also took to Twitter to share the  claim:

Students For Trump and the Trump Team also took to Twitter to share the presumptuous news:

Twitter has labeled the tweets from the Trump team, noting that the claims were made before official sources called the race.

“Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted,” reads the tag.

