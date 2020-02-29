David Axelrod: SC Shows ‘Biden Hasn’t Faltered’ So ‘Where’s the Path for Bloomberg Here?’

Former Obama advisor David Axelrod said on CNN Saturday night that Joe Biden’s big South Carolina win is a blow against one of the rationales for Michael Bloomberg getting in the race.

Bloomberg was not on the ballot in South Carolina tonight and is banking on doing well on Super Tuesday next week.

After Biden won, former DNC chair Terry McAuliffe endorsed Biden live on CNN and said other candidates should think about dropping out. After he spoke, Anderson Cooper asked Axelrod if there’s a path ahead for Bloomberg.

“The whole rationale of his candidacy was he wanted to represent that center-left wing of the party and he felt Biden was going to falter. That plan has gone awry now,” Axelrod said.

He continued:

“Biden hasn’t faltered, and as long as Biden is competitive in this race as he apparently will be now, where’s the path for Bloomberg here? My guess is he’ll go through Super Tuesday, but I don’t think he has television ads scheduled after Tuesday, and I think he and his team are gonna have to have a hard discussion if Biden’s momentum continues on Tuesday.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]