comScore

Elizabeth Warren’s Former Rivals Praise and Thank Her After She Ends Her Presidential Campaign

By Leia IdlibyMar 5th, 2020, 1:30 pm

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) announced on Thursday morning that she has suspended her 2020 presidential campaign, prompting several of her Democratic former rivals to thank her and praise her efforts.

Warren had an unsuccessful Super Tuesday, not placing first in any state, and only managing to place third in her home state of Massachusetts. Her performance essentially deemed Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders the Democratic party frontrunners.

There has been growing speculation regarding Warren’s endorsement following the end of her presidential run, but the former candidate has announced she would not immediately publicize which candidate she is backing.

Biden, Sanders, and several former candidates and prominent political figures have taken to Twitter to show their support for Warren:

Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbardadditionally retweeted ABC’s Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson observation that Gabbard is now, “the last woman, person of color and veteran running for President as a Democrat.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: