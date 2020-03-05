Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) announced on Thursday morning that she has suspended her 2020 presidential campaign, prompting several of her Democratic former rivals to thank her and praise her efforts.

Warren had an unsuccessful Super Tuesday, not placing first in any state, and only managing to place third in her home state of Massachusetts. Her performance essentially deemed Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders the Democratic party frontrunners.

There has been growing speculation regarding Warren’s endorsement following the end of her presidential run, but the former candidate has announced she would not immediately publicize which candidate she is backing.

Biden, Sanders, and several former candidates and prominent political figures have taken to Twitter to show their support for Warren:

Senator @EWarren is the fiercest of fighters for middle class families. Her work in Washington, in Massachusetts, and on the campaign trail has made a real difference in people’s lives. We needed her voice in this race, and we need her continued work in the Senate. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 5, 2020

Sen. Warren has run an extraordinary campaign of ideas – demanding that the wealthy pay their fair share, ending corruption in Washington, guaranteeing health care for all, addressing climate change, tackling the student debt crisis and vigorously protecting women’s rights. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 5, 2020

Well before we were elected to Congress, @ewarren and I took on the big banks together during the foreclosure crisis. I knew then what remains clear to this day: she is an incredible leader, a fighter, and a dear friend. I have nothing but praise for her. Thank you, Elizabeth. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 5, 2020

I’ll miss my friend and colleague @ewarren’s voice in this race. From her thoughtful and detailed plans, to her fight for communities that are often forgotten, I am in awe of the campaign she ran and am heartened to know she’ll continue the fight in the Senate. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 5, 2020

Senator @ewarren has made fighting on behalf of working families her life’s work. Meeting urgency with moral courage, she’s the kind of leader Americans are fortunate to have, and I’m honored to have run alongside her. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) March 5, 2020

My friend @ewarren knows how to dream big and fight hard. She is a leader in fighting for change, and an inspiration to women across this country. I look forward to continuing to work with her in the Senate and beyond. #Persist ! — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 5, 2020

I endorsed @ewarren because she’s the best for the job. She’s a relentless fighter, uniquely thorough, and inspired many with a hopeful & courageous vision. I’m so thankful for her campaign. I hope the remaining candidates work to capture what she achieved. ¡Ganaremos un día! pic.twitter.com/WtfQXONTcn — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) March 5, 2020

Let’s not undersell the power of Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy. She set the pace for policy on everything from disability justice to racial justice to a wealth tax. She is a giant of our movement. I can’t wait for our progressive movement to build together. #ThankYouElizabeth — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 5, 2020

Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, additionally retweeted ABC’s Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson observation that Gabbard is now, “the last woman, person of color and veteran running for President as a Democrat.”

