CNN’s Erin Burnett called out Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani for his now absurd concession on the Fox Business Network that he was “exaggerating a little bit” when made patently false claims that more people voted in Detroit in the 2020 election than lived there.

As the CNN host noted on Monday evening that the GSA administrator finally ascertained that President-elect Joe Biden’s transition can officially begin, she zeroed on a comment by the Trump lawyer from just hours earlier on a rival network. During an appearance with fervent pro-Trump acolyte Lou Dobbs, Giuliani continued to cling to a quixotic belief that the Trump campaign is just one big legal decision away from changing the outcome of the election, which Trump most assuredly lost.

“Remember he claimed, mass, mass fraud, fraud everywhere,” Burnett said mockingly. “Well, guess what? He comes out and said that he ‘exaggerated,’ he ‘exaggerated a little bit.'” As she quoted him, the CNN anchor’s face summed up what she thought about that admission.

She then ran a clip of Giuliani repeated the easily disprovable claim that there were more votes in Detroit than people, which he acknowledged wasn’t strictly true only to claim — again, sans evidence — that “statistical data” backs up his claim of rampant fraud. The Trump campaign has repeatedly singled out cities — like Detroit, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia — with large populations of African-American voters for its attempts at voter disenfranchisement.

“You don’t ‘exaggerate a little bit’ about a claim like that,” Burnett fired back. “A claim that’s been amplified by the president who repeated the claim on his Twitter feed, claiming the vote in Michigan, which has, in fact, been officially certified for Biden, was a “giant scam.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

