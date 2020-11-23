In an absurd interview that took place just minutes after the GSA administrator officially approved President-elect Joe Biden’s presidential transition, Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis continued to push an absolutely ridiculous claim that the 2020 election was “stolen” and “President Trump won by a landslide.”

Appearing on MSNBC on Monday just hours after Michigan certified Biden won that state, Ellis baselessly insisted that her legal team would overturn the election’s results and repeatedly clashed with host Ari Melber when he confronted her with the reality of Biden’s massive margin of victory and the dozens of failed election lawsuits she and other Trump surrogates have suffered.

“Many states have or will certify,” Melber pointed out. “What I’m asking is do you have a legal strategy or are you hoping somehow in some place, politicians would override the results. That’s what you’re on record advocating, as you know Sidney Powell said something to that effect.”

“Our legal strategy is make sure every legal vote counts and counted fairly and accurately. We have until December 14 where the electors for the college will vote,” Ellis said. “Our strategy is make sure we continue to challenge all of the false and fraudulent results. Listen, Ari, we have thousands of pages of witness affidavits from six states that are talking about election official fraud. These are people who changed the rules and went against the will of their own state legislators and asking for their own election officials to disregard protocol. We have people who said they came in on Election Day and told they already voted by mail-in ballot and didn’t do that. They were only allowed to count provisional ballots.”

“Let’s look specifically, say, for example, at Pennsylvania,” Melber cut in, “because anyone can say anything in a press conference.” And the Trump campaign has been notorious for doing just that: making bold claims to the press and public that quickly fall apart under the scrutiny of a judge, as even Trump has reportedly recognized.

“The biggest problem your team has, and you know this, and I don’t mean it pejoratively, as a legal matter, you continue to lose over and over and over and all the key cases and key states,” Melber noted in quite the understatement. The MSNBC host then offered a scathing rundown of legal decisions where the Trump campaign was all but run out of court. “What’s the point of all this?”

“The point of course is to get to fair and accurate results,” Ellis said matter-of-factly, before pivoting to a whopper of a claim. “The election was stolen and President Trump won by a landslide. And how you are mischaracterizing this, I think your viewers need to understand the truth.”

Melber attempted to break in to call out that patently false claim as the pair talked over each other, with Ellis insisting she get to finish her answer.

“Take a pause,” Melber calmly said. “If you make false statements, you don’t run roughshod. You made a false accusation I had to deal with… If you’ve seen this program, people get their turn.”

“First of all I’m trying to answer your false statement,” Ellis shot back. “You are accusing us of something that’s not true. You’re attributing lawsuit losses that were not on behalf of the Trump campaign.”

Melber then confronted Ellis with the impossible odds of any recount yielding a Trump victory, asking Ellis a factual question about the large vote count ever overcome in a recount.

Ellis, not actually answering Melber’s question, claimed the Florida recount in Bush v. Gore involved 61,000 votes — but, in fact, George Bush, the ultimate victor, was already ahead of Al Gore by 537 votes when the case went to the Supreme Court.

Melber then called out that diversion and then put a graphic onscreen that showed the largest vote lead ever reversed by a recount was 355 votes, where as Biden’s certified vote margin of victory in Georgia was more than 12,000 votes, in Michigan it was more than 150,000 and his lead in Pennsylvania stands at more than 80,000 votes.

“I’m trying to make sure people have the facts,” he said, as Ellis launched into another interruption.

