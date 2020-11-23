Michigan certified its 2020 presidential election results on Monday, confirming Joe Biden as the winner of the state. Biden’s final margin of victory was more than 150,000 votes over President Donald Trump.

The Michigan State Board of Canvassers — two Republicans and two Democrats — voted on the certification of Michigan’s election results, giving Biden 16 electoral votes, in what CNN noted is “another blow to President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results through legal challenges that have been dismissed in key states.” One Republican member of the board, Norman Shinkle, whose wife had signed an affidavit as part of a Trump campaign lawsuit in the state, abstained, so the certification measure passed 3 – 0.

Supporters of President Donald Trump protested the certification before the news was confirmed, chanting “Four more years!”

On Monday, Pennsylvania also voted to confirm its state election results, giving Biden another 20 electoral votes. Watch video of the final vote, via ABC News, below.

BREAKING: Michigan’s board of state canvassers votes to certify the results of the 2020 election, delivering a stinging blow to Pres. Trump. https://t.co/koOyvmZgxC pic.twitter.com/yYFPleFAZ2 — ABC News (@ABC) November 23, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]