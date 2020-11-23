Tucker Carlson opened his show Monday night telling viewers that the election was “rigged” against President Donald Trump by Democrats, the media, and big tech companies.

Carlson, of course, briefly faced some heat after saying Sidney Powell didn’t provide his show evidence of her wild claims about voting machines. After his commentary and Powell roping in Georgia governor Brian Kemp into the conspiracy, the Trump legal team distanced itself from her.

Carlson started his show by telling viewers that there are concerns about voting machines, “and this is a real issue no matter who raises it or who tries to dismiss it out of hand as a conspiracy theory.”

He said “going forward we need to find out exactly what happened in this month’s presidential election” and that the U.S. should return to “the traditional system of voting.”

But he went on to add, “At the same time, we shouldn’t let our focus on voting machines distract us from all that happened earlier this month.”

Carlson called the election “not fair” and that “the system was rigged against one candidate and in favor of another… in ways that were not hidden from view.”

He said the media was part of it for “colluding with the Democratic nominees” and so were the Democrats by using covid to “change the system of voting.”

Carlson also went after tech companies too and said “if you use technology to censor the ideas that people are allowed to express online, ultimately you control how the population votes and that’s exactly what they did.”

His opening commentary was later shared by the president on Twitter.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

