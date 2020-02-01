The final Selzer & Co. poll of Iowa — widely considered the gold standard survey of that state’s electorate — was abruptly scrubbed on Saturday night after the Buttigieg campaign claimed that its candidate’s name was left off some of the phone surveys.

At 9:01pm EST, one minute after the poll was due to be released, the Des Moines Register instead published an article — with a staff byline — that announced the results would not be revealed. This final poll before the caucuses on Monday, the paper said, could have been “compromised” by one of the surveyors.

“It appears a candidate’s name was omitted in at least one interview in which the respondent was asked to name their preferred candidate,” the Register reported. “While this appears to be isolated to one surveyor, we cannot confirm that with certainty. Therefore, the partners made the difficult decision to not to move forward with releasing the Iowa Poll.”

According to the New York Times, which offered more details, the objections to the poll came from the Buttigieg campaign, which had complained to the pollster that their candidate’s name had been left off as a choice in some of the poll calls.

“According to a senior official on Mr. Buttigieg’s campaign, an Iowa supporter of Mr. Buttigieg received a poll phone call from an operator working for Ann Selzer, who runs the Register’s famed Iowa Poll, but the name of the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., was not listed on the menu of candidate options,” the Times reported. “This supporter then relayed what had happened to Mr. Buttigieg’s campaign, which contacted Ms. Selzer about it. But the Buttigieg aide, who requested anonymity to discuss a private conversation, said the pollster offered little information about how many surveys the former mayor and one-time Iowa front-runner was left off.”

The sudden cancellation of the poll had greater implications in the political media landscape. CNN had scheduled an hour-long, Saturday night show around the results of the final Iowa poll, but just minutes before airtime, the network pulled down its chyrons previewing the show.

