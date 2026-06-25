‘Republicans Nationwide Are Licking their Chops’: CNN’s Harry Enten Warns Dem Socialists ‘Not Popular At All’

CNN Senior Data Correspondent Harry Enten joined anchor John Berman on Thursday to discuss the polling data surrounding the rising trend of Democratic Socialists in the Democratic Party. Enten delivered some bleak news for the national outlook for the Democratic Party if its brand becomes more closely tied to the socialists, whom he argued are toxic nationally.

Berman began, “And sir, good to see you. So when we talk about democratic socialists, how are they perceived?”

“You know, I will tell you, there is a reason why Republicans nationwide are licking their chops, and why there are at least some Democrats who are a little bit worried — because what is true in New York City in a Democratic primary ain’t necessarily true nationwide with the general electorate,” Enten replied, adding:

I mean, just take a look here: net favorable rating of democratic socialists. If you look at Democrats nationwide — look at this — democratic socialists on the positive side of the ledger, at plus 17 points. This includes Democratic-leaning independents. But look at all voters — completely different world — 27 points underwater is the net favorable rating for the Democratic Socialists of America. So what are we talking about? A 44-point difference here in the wrong direction when it comes to the Democratic Socialists of America, jumping from being pretty popular among Democrats to being not popular at all among all voters.

“What about just the word ‘socialist’ or ‘socialism?’ How does that do?” Berman followed up.

“Yeah, okay. So, you know, one of the trends we have seen is that among Democrats, socialism has become more popular over the last decade and a half. But what about the rest of the electorate? And this, I think, gives the game away right here,” Enten replied, adding:

Positive view of socialism: among Democrats, look at this — up considerably from where we were in 2010, 50% to now 66%. That’s a jump of 16 points in a decade and a half. But look at everyone else — the number is the same. It was 29% back in 2010; it’s 30% now. Socialism has become increasingly popular among Democrats, but it is a much tougher sell with the rest of the electorate. It’s a much tougher sell among independents, and this is why Republicans actually think there could be some electoral opportunities because of these Democratic-socialist primary wins, and why a number of mainstream Democrats are saying, “I’m not quite sure about that.”

“Okay, getting a lot of focus here in New York City. There are a lot of people — I’m occasionally one of them, as a non-native New Yorker — who think that New York gets disproportionate focus. Is this really only a New York thing in terms of how much attention people are paying?” Berman pressed.

“No, no — this is what is so important. You know, when it comes to the popularity of democratic socialism, that may stay confined to the major urban corridors. But when it comes to it being an issue that people are talking about — this is why I think Republicans really like what’s going on here,” Enten continued, adding:

Take a look at Google searches for the DSA, the Democratic Socialists of America: up like a rocket, up 140% from when Mamdani — who, of course, burst onto the scene about a year ago — won his primary. And again, we’ll highlight it right here: it reached an all-time high this week. More people are interested in finding out more about democratic socialism than ever before in the United States of America. And given what you see in a slide like this — where, hey, you know what, socialism is still unpopular, and oh my goodness, among all voters, the Democratic Socialists of America really aren’t popular — that’s why Republicans are saying, hey, there could be an electoral opportunity here.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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