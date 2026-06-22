News Anchor Accuses Media of Misinterpreting Viral Clip of His On-Air Farewell

A news anchor from Iowa released a statement pushing back on the narrative that he quit his job on-air in a viral clip from his final broadcast.

Last Friday, KWQC News anchor Dustin Nolan announced to viewers that it was his last day at the desk. In his farewell message, Nolan revealed he was leaving the news industry entirely and criticized the state of national media.

“I’ve always believed that we as a local news station owe you, the viewers, the best that we can do because without you, none of us would be able to do this job,” Nolan said in his emotional address. “I also believe that we as a local news station have to be more than trends or sanitized news because it makes people feel uncomfortable. That’s why the facts matter and that’s why we do what we do here.”

@kwqc.news KWQC TV6 morning anchor Dustin Nolan announced on-air Friday that he’s leaving the station and stepping away from the news industry. Nolan thanked viewers for welcoming him into their mornings and said he’s worked to be transparent and deliver the facts, calling local news a public service to the Quad Cities. He also reflected on the importance of covering issues that matter, even when uncomfortable, and credited his wife Jenna—his co-anchor on the desk and “co-anchor in life”—along with other colleagues for their support. Nolan closed with a final sign-off to viewers: “Good day and goodbye.” #quadcities #iowanews #anchorsignoff #emotionalgoodbye #kwqc #local #news #dustinnolan #gooddayandgoodbye ♬ original sound – KWQC News

The clip quickly became the most popular video on KWQC’s TikTok page, reaching over 1 million views since it was posted on Friday.

At some point during this viral craze, however, the framing of the clip shifted. Numerous outlets, including Variety and The Wrap, published reports claiming Nolan quit on-air as some sort of protest. On Monday morning, Nolan cleared the air.

“Facts matter. Journalism matters. Being truthful matters,” he said in a statement. “That was my message on Friday, and now it’s being twisted to fit whatever ideology people want. I was not going to speak on the virality of my farewell message and hoped the interest would fade. But now, seeing multiple publications twist my words into unintended meanings, I feel I must set the record straight.

“First, I was not quitting on-air. I decided with my wife months ago, and the station had the job posted months ago. Second, I was not blasting the news station or the news industry. I was simply explaining my approach to journalism and reminding everyone why we do what we do. Finally, I was not fired or forced out. Again, this was a hard decision for me, but one that will allow me to follow a dream I’ve always had. I understand my future plans are vague. That’s on purpose, as I am not at liberty to fully discuss what I am doing next.”

He then took aim at the outlets responsible for the inaccurate framing.

“To the publications that posted this story without asking for context and those who grasped at straws to create a storyline that simply isn’t there, you’re part of the problem,” Nolan continued. “Especially the ones who used our son’s name in the story without our permission. Shame on you.”

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