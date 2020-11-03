George Stephanopoulos Says Trump-Biden Race is Looking ‘Like a Replay of 2016’

Is it deja vu all over again? In the eyes of one network anchor, it just might be.

Analyzing the numbers on ABC’s Election Night broadcast Tuesday, George Stephanopoulos — while noting that it is indeed still early — drew a parallel between the 2020 presidential race, and its predecessor.

“Maybe a little early to start to play on narratives … but let’s try to do it a little bit,” Stephanopoulos said. “This is looking a little bit right now like a replay of 2016.”

The ABC News anchor noted that his network has not yet called any battlegrounds for either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden. Yet, he added, “we haven’t seen any big surprises.”

Trump has been projected to win Florida by Decision Desk.

Chris Christie, appearing as an analyst in the ABC coverage, said that there is one potential out come which he is now ruling out.

“I think what we now, tonight after 10:00, is the predictions that this was going to be a big Biden win are done,” Christie said. “And really what this is going to come down to now is a few states — Pennsylvania, Ohio, Arizona.”

Undoubtedly, part of the reason Stephanopoulos has begun to notice similarities between 2020 and 2016 is because of the revisions made by FiveThirtyEight election guru Nate Silver — who is contributing to the ABC broadcast. Silver, who gave Trump roughly a 10 percent chance going into the night, believes Trump’s chances are now at 33 percent, largely on the strength of his victory in Florida.

