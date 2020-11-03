2020 has been a stressful year (Are the murder hornets still coming to kill us?) and this nail-biter of an election is no exception. So it’s no surprise that Election Night is stressing Americans out — and many of them are looking for a drink to take the edge off, with various Google searches for liquor stores spiking.

Searches for “liquor store near me” and “liquor store open near me right now” both have risen to their highest levels in the past five years, with a noticeable spike in the last 24 hours.

Google directly commented on the trend, noting that many Americans had both comfort food and booze on their minds.

MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace may have predicted this trend, commenting as her network was covering the Florida results coming in. With the numbers looking more and more like an uphill battle for Joe Biden to overtake President Donald Trump’s lead in the Panhandle, Wallace quipped that they could “hear liquor cabinets opening all across this great land.”

Twitter users were also making frequent references to making runs to their neighborhood package store.

Me to my liquor store manager: You must be getting good business today.

Him: You have no idea. — Diana (@BrukDiana) November 4, 2020

V good turnout at the local liquor store too — Lauren Migaki (@lmigaki) November 4, 2020

Liquor store owner in Prospect Heights says last election everyone was buying champagne, this year it’s spirits. — Eric Mennel (@EricMennel) November 4, 2020

If I am on line at the liquor store when it closes, they have to let me in to make my purchase, right? — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) November 3, 2020

No stores are boarded up in my neighborhood but here’s the line at the liquor store pic.twitter.com/m3QEsoxnum — Tim Donnelly (@timdonnelly) November 3, 2020

The line at our local liquor store right now is longer than the line at my polling place today. #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/SUwIPnVOzl — Lauren Young (@LaurenYoung) November 3, 2020

From all of us at Mediaite, please drink and tweet responsibly. Actually, if you’re drinking, maybe just don’t tweet.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]