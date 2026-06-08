‘What a Dumbass’: Knicks Player’s Old Tweets Bashing Trump Go Viral Ahead of President’s Trip to MSG

Two six-year-old tweets by New York Knicks player Josh Hart went viral ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday for his blunt views about President Donald Trump.

This year marks the Knicks’ first appearance in the Finals in 27 years as Hart and his teammates returned home Monday after sweeping the San Antonio Spurs in the first two games of the seven-game series.

But when news broke last week that the president wanted to attend as well, it incited a wave of criticism over worries the enhanced security protocols would create a nightmare for fans and locals. Those worries proved to be well-founded when the watch party outside Madison Square Garden, as had been organized for previous games, was cancelled because of the Secret Service’s security perimeter. Several blocks around Madison Square Garden were closed “to most pedestrian and vehicular traffic,” a “strict no-bag policy” was enforced, and fans were told to arrive at least two hours early.

It all led to long lines and frustrated fans before the game, and many of them loudly booed Trump when he was shown on the Jumbotron during the performance of the national anthem.

Hart may have felt solidarity with the booing fans, according to several resurfaced tweets he wrote in 2020.

In September 2020, Trump bashed the NBA for being “highly political,” and claimed it was the reason that people were “tired of watching” and why ratings were “WAY down, and they won’t be coming back.”

People are tired of watching the highly political @NBA. Basketball ratings are WAY down, and they won’t be coming back. I hope football and baseball are watching and learning because the same thing will be happening to them. Stand tall for our Country and our Flag!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

“I hope football and baseball are watching and learning because the same thing will be happening to them,” Trump added. “Stand tall for our Country and our Flag!!!”

Hart shared Trump’s tweet along with a blunt comment of his own.

“What a dumbass,” wrote Hart.

A little more than two months later, on November 7 — the day that CNN and several other media outlets called Pennsylvania for Joe Biden, putting him over the 270 Electoral College votes he needed to win the election, Hart posted an exuberant all-caps reaction.

YESSIR!!!! GET TRUMP’S DUMBASS OUT THE WHITE HOUSE!!!!!! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) November 7, 2020

“YESSIR!!!!” wrote Hart. “GET TRUMP’S DUMBASS OUT THE WHITE HOUSE!!!!!!”

Both of Hart’s Trump-bashing tweets picked up new traffic as Game 3’s 8:30 pm ET tipoff approached, racking up “millions of views” and inspiring “[t]housands of fans” to show their support for Hart and “express how they feel via replies or quote tweets,” according to Yahoo Sports.

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