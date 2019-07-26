It. Is. ON. (Not really.)

As the media speculation grows about which candidates will be going after which opponents at next week’s Democratic debates, Andrew Yang threw down the gauntlet today and let the press know he’ll be going after Michael Bennet.

I would like to signal to the press that I will be attacking Michael Bennet at next week’s debate. Sorry @MichaelBennet but you know what you did. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 26, 2019

Bennet responded and, well, basically they just goofed around on Twitter:

Andrew, how did you know I got a C in precalculus in high school — on the retake. https://t.co/3ZdlC0PnLx — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) July 26, 2019

If I only get 3 minutes of talking time in the next debate I'm still using all of them to attack @MichaelBennet pic.twitter.com/3dCv01AFsm — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 26, 2019

Just confirmed with debate officials that @AndrewYang’s microphone will be muted during my rebuttal. https://t.co/YmR7HvkfRF pic.twitter.com/oT3Pe9shai — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) July 26, 2019

Yang and Bennet are set to appear at the second debate on July 31st.

