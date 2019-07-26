comScore

Happy Friday: Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet Mock-Feud Ahead of Next Week’s Debates

By Josh FeldmanJul 26th, 2019, 5:54 pm

It. Is. ON. (Not really.)

As the media speculation grows about which candidates will be going after which opponents at next week’s Democratic debates, Andrew Yang threw down the gauntlet today and let the press know he’ll be going after Michael Bennet.

Bennet responded and, well, basically they just goofed around on Twitter:

Yang and Bennet are set to appear at the second debate on July 31st.

