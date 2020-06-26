Former campaign adviser and political gadfly James Carville offered a succinct answer when he was asked who he thinks Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should pick to be his running mate: who cares.

During a discussion with MSNBC 11th Hour anchor Brian Williams, Carville noted that the former vice president has a number of highly qualified women to pick from, all of whom he would be enthusiastically support. But Carville then added that he also would be fine with essentially anyone, even half-jokingly floating the name of a Republican politician that Democrats once blasted as unqualified for the job of vice president.

“I need from you two honest answers,” Williams asked of Carville, about the VP question. “Who do you want it to be? Who do you think it will be?”

“I want it to be whoever Joe Biden is comfortable with, and I don’t know Vice President Biden well. I’ve known a lot of people around him very well, and he’s somebody that picks people and sticks with them,” Carville noted. “He picks who he’s comfortable with. He has earned the right. The Democrats in the United States overwhelmingly ceded to him to pick.”

“If the country calls you, you answer the call. And I hear that from Senator [Elizabeth] Warren, Senator [Kamala] Harris,” he added. “And whoever he calls, whoever he calls, then that is going to be who I’m with. And I have no doubt that he’s going to pick someone he’s comfortable with.”

“He’s not a very gimmicky kind of person, and I don’t think people are looking for a gimmicky president,” Carville added, before unleashing some of his supposedly shoot-from-the-hip candor. “I’ve said before in a kind of exaggerated way, I don’t care. Pick Sarah Palin. I’ll be for her too. I just want to win this thing. But he has some excellent choices to choose from, and whoever he does, it’s all pre-cleared with me. And it should be pre-cleared with every Democrat in this country, every Independent, every Never Trumper. That’s good. Throw the switch, let’s go to post.”

“James Carville, it’s why we keep asking you back,” a bemused Williams said in response. “Thank you so much for your time and your candor and your opinions.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

