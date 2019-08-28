2020 presidential candidate John Delaney compared the Democratic National Committee to the Marvel super villain Thanos for excluding him from an upcoming debate because he didn’t qualify.

“The way the DNC decided to do these debates is they effectively cut out half the field. I don’t think ultimately voters want that to happen,” Delaney told MSNBC’s Chris Jansing, who asked if he felt the DNC was trying to rush candidates out of the race.

“They’re kind of like Thanos, snapping their finger and trying to get rid of half the field,” Delaney said, referencing the main villain of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

“Some of the outcomes don’t make any sense. We have sitting Democratic governors who are not in the debate. We have sitting members of Congress who are not in the debate. We need a debate. We need an incredibly important debate about issues that haven’t even been touched on in this primary. Foreign policy, trade, all these very important issues that really haven’t even come up,” he continued.

The former Maryland congressman spoke on MSNBC Live Thursday about his campaign.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Delaney has neither amassed the 130,000 individual donors nor any polls that would have qualified him to participate in the September debates.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

