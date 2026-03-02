John Oliver Swipes at Paramount’s WBD Takeover Deal: ‘How the F*ck Do I Get Out of This?’

“Yeah, not great news. In fact, if I may quote anyone who’s ever accidentally sat on their Roku remote: ‘Oh shit, I’m in Paramount now, how the fuck do I get out of this?’” —John Oliver, on news that Paramount is on track to become his new “business daddy.” pic.twitter.com/PZq68jjNne — LateNighter (@latenightercom) March 2, 2026

John Oliver reacted to Paramount’s planned acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery by quipping that the takeover was “not great news” and asking viewers, “How the f*ck do I get out of this?”

Paramount agreed last week to purchase all outstanding WBD shares at $31 per share in cash. The companies say the deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, pending regulatory clearances and shareholder approval.

Opening Last Week Tonight, which sits under the WBD umbrella as part of HBO, the host addressed the looming corporate shake-up Sunday to tell viewers his network “might be getting a new business daddy.”

“Yeah, not great news,” he joked, as the audience laughed. “In fact, if I may quote anyone who’s ever accidentally sat on their Roku remote, ‘Oh sh*t! I’m in Paramount now, how the f*ck do I get out of this?’”

The deal progressed after Netflix formally declined to increase its offer for WBD, following the company’s declaration that Paramount Skydance’s bid constituted a “superior proposal” to Netflix’s existing agreement.

Last September, when the merger was mere speculation, Oliver unloaded on Paramount: “Please stay the f*ck away from us. You are not my real business daddy, and you never will be!”

Watch above via HBO.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!