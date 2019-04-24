Joy Behar Tells Gillibrand She Misses Al Franken: Do You Think Voters Will ‘Turn on You’ Over This?

Last year on The View, Joy Behar confronted Senator Kirsten Gillibrand over her push to oust Al Franken following several allegations of sexual harassment. Today Behar revisited the issue with the 2020 candidate.

As the View hosts asked Gillibrand about how low she’s polling, Behar said, “Your campaign has said that your fundraising has suffered. They think it’s a backlash against your decision to lead the call for Al Franken to resign after the allegations of sexual misconduct.”

She went on to say she misses Franken’s voice in the party:

“It’s a personal thing for me because I’m a friend of his and I thought he was a great senator. I really miss him now, because I think that he had a mouth on him and a brain. You have certainly a brain. A lot of them have a brain. But this guy had a way of talking that I think he would have challenged Trump and the Republicans in a different way. I actually miss him and I’m sorry that he’s gone. Do you think the Democratic voters are going to turn on you for this?”

“No, I don’t,” Gillibrand responded. “I think there are a few influential and powerful Democratic donors and elites who are angry about it. But if they’re going to be angry about me standing up for women who were groped, that’s on them.”

She said anyone who believes standing up for women is important should support her campaign.

“I understand where you’re coming from,” Behar added. “I just feel like you’re playing in an uneven field with the Republicans because they will play dirty and we will not on the Democratic side, and that could kill us.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com