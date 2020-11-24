JUST IN: Pennsylvania Officially Certifies Joe Biden as State’s Election Winner

The state of Pennsylvania has officially certified its 2020 election results showing Joe Biden defeating President Donald Trump.

Governor Tom Wolf (D-PA) shared the news via Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States. As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 24, 2020

Pennsylvania was a key state for both candidates during the election — in the final days of the race both Biden and Trump made multiple campaign stops there. When the state was called on Saturday, Nov. 7, it put Biden over the top in electoral votes, thus making him the election winner.

The Trump campaign, of course, has filed a number of lawsuits in a number of states challenging results, particularly Pennsylvania.

This past Saturday, a judge tossed out the Trump campaign’s lawsuit and said in his opinion, “This Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence. In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state. Our people, laws, and institutions demand more.”

The Pennsylvania certification comes one day after Michigan took the same action.

