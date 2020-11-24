comScore

Pro-Trump Rep Favorably Compares Self to Nazi-Allied Soldiers Who Kept Fighting WW2 Decades After it Ended

By Leia IdlibyNov 24th, 2020, 11:32 am

Either Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) needs a history lesson or he truly meant to favorably compare himself to the Nazi-allied Japanese soldiers who kept fighting decades after World War II ended.

Gosar took to Twitter on Monday night to let his followers know that “the America First agenda is just in its infancy,” comparing MAGA fans to the Japanese soldiers that “kept fighting for decades after the war.” Yup, seriously.

“The America First agenda is just in its infancy. There are 75 million of us,” he wrote. “Also. Did you know some Japanese soldiers kept fighting for decades after the war?”

Gosar also included a screenshot of Teruo Nakamura’s Wikipedia page, which explained that the soldier was the last known Japanese holdout to surrender after the war ended in 1945. Despite the conflict’s end, Nakamura did not surrender until 1974, 29 years later.

Japanese holdouts were Imperial Japanese Army soldiers who continued to fight in the war despite their country’s surrender — some doubted the validity of the formal surrender while many simply did not know the war was over because their communication had been cut off by the Allies.

So, Gosar is either implying that he does not believe in the legitimacy of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, 0r he’s admitting to being cut off from reality.

Either way, he’s comparing himself to Nazi-allied soldiers and Twitter noticed:

