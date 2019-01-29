comScore

Kamala Harris’ Gun Control Argument: Make Congress Look at Sandy Hook Autopsy Photos

by | Jan 29th, 2019, 10:15 am

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and now 2020 presidential candidate made her case for stricter gun laws during her CNN townhall on Monday.

Saying there’s no reason why a “civil society” has things like “assault weapons” and no universal background checks, it has directly affected members of Congress, such as former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ).

“She was acting in her official capacity, not on vacation you would think even out of self-interest [Congress] would have acted. They failed to act,” Harris said. “Twenty 6 and 7-year-old babies were massacred in Connecticut. They failed to act.”

“Here’s what I think. I think that somebody should have required — and this is going to sound very harsh — I think somebody should have required all those members of Congress to go in a room, in a locked room, no press, nobody else, and look at the autopsy photographs of those babies. And then you vote your conscience,” she continued.

Giffords, along with her husband, have started a pro-gun control group since surviving the assassination attempt.

“Make no mistake: Gun safety is a leading issue in 2020,” the group tweeted, sharing video from Harris’ town hall.

Watch above, via CNN.

