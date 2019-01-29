Kamala Harris’ Gun Control Argument: Make Congress Look at Sandy Hook Autopsy Photos

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and now 2020 presidential candidate made her case for stricter gun laws during her CNN townhall on Monday.

Saying there’s no reason why a “civil society” has things like “assault weapons” and no universal background checks, it has directly affected members of Congress, such as former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ).

“She was acting in her official capacity, not on vacation you would think even out of self-interest [Congress] would have acted. They failed to act,” Harris said. “Twenty 6 and 7-year-old babies were massacred in Connecticut. They failed to act.”

“Here’s what I think. I think that somebody should have required — and this is going to sound very harsh — I think somebody should have required all those members of Congress to go in a room, in a locked room, no press, nobody else, and look at the autopsy photographs of those babies. And then you vote your conscience,” she continued.

Giffords, along with her husband, have started a pro-gun control group since surviving the assassination attempt.

“Make no mistake: Gun safety is a leading issue in 2020,” the group tweeted, sharing video from Harris’ town hall.

“We have seen the worst human tragedies we can imagine. So what’s missing? What’s missing is people in the United States Congress that have the courage to act.” —@KamalaHarris on gun violence in America Make no mistake: Gun safety is a leading issue in 2020. #HarrisTownHall pic.twitter.com/CEqpL7jrKQ — Giffords (@GiffordsCourage) January 29, 2019

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com