Karl Rove praised President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for the speeches they delivered Saturday night on their election victory.

Of Biden’s speech, Rove said, “It was middle-class Scranton. I thought it was a really good start.”

He also commended Biden for talking about unity and his faith and said ending on a very personal and powerful note was “pitch perfect.”

Of Harris’ speech, Rove remarked that “you could not help but be touched by that moment when she talked about how her mere simple presence on this stage, with these new responsibilities coming her way, was something young women and young girls could look up and realize that the promise of the country was available to them.”

