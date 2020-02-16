Michael Bloomberg has made some gains in the Democratic primary race without being in a single Democratic debate thus far.

On Meet the Press today, Chuck Todd asked Senator Amy Klobuchar if she would support him as the nominee given his background and how he hasn’t always been a Democrat.

Klobuchar said she would support whoever the nominee is, but added, “I still do not think he is the best candidate for our country. I don’t think that people look at the guy in the White House and say, ‘Oh, let’s get someone richer.'”

She also took note of the tons of money Bloomberg has put into campaign ads and said he can’t just hide behind those ads:

“I have come on your show multiple times and a number of other candidates have come on and answered tough questions, he’s got to do the same thing. He hasn’t gone on the Sunday shows since he announced. Instead, he’s just running ads. And I don’t think you should be able to hide behind the ads. I think you should not only go on these shows, I also think that he should take the debate stage. That’s why I have actually been supportive of him on that debate stage because I know I can’t beat him on the airwaves, but I can beat him on the debate stage.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

