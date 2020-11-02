Lester Holt closed NBC Nightly News on Election Eve with a message about this “deep breath moment” for the country before Election Day.

“At about this time tomorrow evening, the first polls in the 2020 election will begin to close,” he said. “If that just gave you a knot in your stomach, it’s okay. Me too.”

Holt said that the campaign “has often felt like a powder keg with a fuse burning down to November 3rd” and even said “it’s allowed our minds to sometimes drift into dark places, about potential for violence and whether the outcome will be accepted.”

He said Election Day requires everyone’s “collective patience and critical thinking skills” and concluded, “Democracy is messy, but we have got to let it work. If not for ourselves, then for our children, who you know are watching us.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

