MAGA Convoy Stirs Online Outrage for Shutting Down NJ’s Garden State Parkway

By Reed RichardsonNov 1st, 2020, 3:52 pm

A convoy of Trump supporters completely shut down the northbound express lanes of New Jersey’s Garden State Parkway on Sunday afternoon, snarling traffic for miles — and igniting a furious response online.

The intentional traffic jam, which was captured in a short video posted on Twitter on Sunday, showed dozens of cars bearing Trump flags parked in the three express lanes and on the shoulder near Cheesequake State Park. An unidentified voice in the video can be heard yelling over the sound of car horns, declaring: “We shut it down, baby! We shut it down!”

The Trump convoy’s tactic of blocking traffic as a political gesture of support for President Donald Trump — in a reliably blue state like New Jersey, no less — quickly drew plenty of mockery and charges of hypocrisy, as Trump and many of his fans have expressed outrage when Black Lives Matter protests have similarly blocked traffic while marching.

Some critics noted how badly things went for a Republican politician — alluding to former Gov. Chris Christie’s ‘Bridgegate’ scandal — who was linked to a previous incident involving an intentional traffic jam in New Jersey.

One Trump supporter tried to justify the highway shutdown by claiming that the was punishment for New Jersey’s reliable blue status, and that the convoy was “just blocking libs.”

And no New Jersey story would be complete without a reference to Bruce Springsteen, inspiring one clever, anti-Trump observer to offer up a custom take on the shutdown, to the tune of Born to Run.

