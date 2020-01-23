Marianne Williamson Backs Andrew Yang in Iowa, But Says She’s NOT Endorsing Him

Progressive author and former 2020 Democratic presidential contender Marianne Williamson will aid 2020 Democratic presidential underdog Andrew Yang’s campaign for the White House with an unusual endorsement that’s only valid through for the Iowa caucuses.

Williamson published the awkward endorsement in a three-part series of Instagram posts that states, in part, “Quite simply, the demon doesn’t know how to eat it. Andrew is light in tone, but he is deep in substance.”

Iowa caucuses that are set for February 3 will be a challenge for Yang, and support from Williamson could be beneficial to the Yang camp.

Williamson posted a photograph of a camera pointing at herself on Instagram Wednesday, and offered encouraging words like “We won’t beat Trump only on the issues; if that were the case, he wouldn’t be president today. We will beat him by forging an emotional connection with the American people that is more compelling than his.”

“I know from first-hand experience the breadth of his intellect and the expansiveness of his heart,” Williamson added on Yang’s character.

Following her excerpts on Instagram, Williamson appeared to backtrack the endorsement with a tweet, which stated, “I am not endorsing any presidential candidate at this time; I support all the progressive candidates.”

I am not endorsing any presidential candidate at this time; I support all the progressive candidates. I’m appearing with Andrew Yang in Fairfield because I know the institutional obstructions to his candidacy and I want to see him continue in the race past Iowa. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 23, 2020

.@marwilliamson says in the first of three posts indicating her support for @AndrewYang in Iowa that’s it’s not an official endorsement. Later says Sanders and Warren will make it through Iowa and beyond and don’t need her help right now. — Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) January 23, 2020

Yang can at console himself with the knowledge that Williamson’s endorsement will last at least as long as the carton of milk that’s currently in his refrigerator.

