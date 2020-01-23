Marianne Williamson Backs Andrew Yang in Iowa, But Says She’s NOT Endorsing Him
Progressive author and former 2020 Democratic presidential contender Marianne Williamson will aid 2020 Democratic presidential underdog Andrew Yang’s campaign for the White House with an unusual endorsement that’s only valid through for the Iowa caucuses.
Williamson published the awkward endorsement in a three-part series of Instagram posts that states, in part, “Quite simply, the demon doesn’t know how to eat it. Andrew is light in tone, but he is deep in substance.”
Iowa caucuses that are set for February 3 will be a challenge for Yang, and support from Williamson could be beneficial to the Yang camp.
Williamson posted a photograph of a camera pointing at herself on Instagram Wednesday, and offered encouraging words like “We won’t beat Trump only on the issues; if that were the case, he wouldn’t be president today. We will beat him by forging an emotional connection with the American people that is more compelling than his.”
Part 3 of 3: It’s not a transactional politics, but a relational one, that will win in 2020. And that takes me to Andrew. Three personality characteristics define how Andrew comes across. They are self-confidence, levity, and positivity. Many believe these are less important than the details of his stances on health care, the economy, or foreign affairs. But such things are every bit as important as where he stands on those issues, because at a time like this the issues aren’t the only issue. The most important thing is that we win in 2020. Nothing, nothing, nothing is more important. We won’t beat Trump only on the issues; if that were the case, he wouldn’t be president today. We will beat him by forging an emotional connection with the American people that is more compelling than his. Self-confidence, levity and positivity are exactly what America has lost and needs to regain. It’s also what millions of Americans long for. Andrew’s personality is like a tuning fork realigning us with something we need to retrieve, taking us back to a more innocent time, making us remember to chuckle. There was a time, not so long ago, when America was self-confident and positive about our future. This is not an unserious issue at all, for that chuckle has more power to take us over the line in 2020 than does all the anger in the world. Quite simply, the demon doesn’t know how to eat it. Andrew is light in tone, but he is deep in substance. I know from first hand experience the breadth of his intellect and the expansiveness of his heart. That “humanity first” stuff applies not only to his policies but to how he goes through life. Bernie and Elizabeth will make it past Iowa and beyond; I admire them both, but right now they don’t need my help. I’m lending my support to Andrew in Iowa, hopefully to help him get past the early primaries & remind us not to take ourselves too seriously. We need that this year. We need to lighten up on a personal level, because the moment is so serious on a political level. Otherwise the months ahead will be too tough on all of us. The only one who’d be laughing at the end of the year is Trump. And we must not, must not, must not let that happen.
“I know from first-hand experience the breadth of his intellect and the expansiveness of his heart,” Williamson added on Yang’s character.
Following her excerpts on Instagram, Williamson appeared to backtrack the endorsement with a tweet, which stated, “I am not endorsing any presidential candidate at this time; I support all the progressive candidates.”
Yang can at console himself with the knowledge that Williamson’s endorsement will last at least as long as the carton of milk that’s currently in his refrigerator.
