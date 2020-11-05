Mary Trump Pumps the Brakes on the Trump 2024 Train: ‘Absurd’ He Thinks He Can ‘Run a Campaign From Prison’

Mary Trump shut down any chances of President Donald Trump’s potential 2024 campaign — quipping that it’s “absurd” that he thinks he can run a campaign from prison.

Dean Obeidallah asked Mary Trump if she thinks her uncle will really run in 2024, noting that he has reportedly floated the idea to advisers.

Mary Trump could not help but laugh at the prospect of a Trump 2024 run and guessed that the president is just trying to avoid humiliation this year.

“It’s so absurd that he actually thinks he’s going to be able to run a campaign from prison,” Mary Trump told Obedallah on his SiriusXM radio show. “Um, you know, maybe he could. I don’t know.”

President Trump himself is reportedly telling his advisers that he is nervous about the fact that he could be indicted if he loses the election, according to the New York Times. He is allegedly spooked about both existing investigations and of new federal probes post Election Day.

Mary Trump went on to note that the president will be 78 in four years, guessing that the age combined with his diet, caffeine addiction, unhealthy sleeping habit, and refusal to exercise will not help his chances of winning.

“He’s well on his way to decompensating,” she added. “There is no way that he will be an intact human being in four years.”

