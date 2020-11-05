Michigan State Attorney General Dana Nessel politely asked members of the public to refrain from harassing and threatening members of her staff amid a razor-thin general election.

With President Donald Trump’s reelection prospects getting gloomier by the day, there has been increased frustration from the commander in chief and his surrogates, which has mostly been expressed with baseless conspiracy theories of voter fraud.

A video of Trump supporters chanting “stop the count” went viral, just shortly after the state of Michigan and been projected for Joe Biden. The fact that stopping the count would hurt Trump, not help, appears to have been lost on Trump’s base.

But it appears that the threats and harassment from Trump’s base of supporters have gone farther, evidence by Attorney General Nessel’s Thursday afternoon tweet. “Please stop making harassing & threatening calls to my staff,” she asked. “They are kind, hardworking public servants just doing their job. Asking them to shove sharpies in uncomfortable places is never appropriate & is a sad commentary on the state of our nation.”

There is a rather curious recent history of civil disobedience in Michigan, especially over the last year. In the Spring, a number of armed supporters of Trump stormed the state capital in protest of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s order to shut down the local economy to abate the spread of Covid-19.

