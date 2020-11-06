Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday that he believes President Donald Trump — who has repeatedly insulted his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, as the “worst presidential candidate in history” and is currently making numerous baseless fraud allegations about the election — will be “gracious” in defeat if he loses.

In an interview with Sky News, Mulvaney talked up the Trump team’s legal fight but he said he’s not personally seen what evidence they have to substantiate their claims.

He also said that “if Donald Trump is not successful here, he goes right to the head of the ticket, or at least in competition for 2024.”

Mulvaney recalled Al Gore’s famous concession speech after the grueling 2000 election with George W. Bush before actually claiming of Donald Trump, “I would expect the president to be just as gracious in defeat as he would have been in victory.”

You can watch above, via Sky News.

