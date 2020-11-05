As the 2020 Election results continue to be verified, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy decided to go ahead and claim President Donald Trump has already been re-elected.

During an interview with Laura Ingraham on Thursday, McCarthy and the Fox News host scoffed at Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-SC) saying Joe Biden has a “mandate” of leadership after earning more than 72 million overall votes. Ingraham mocked Clyburn’s statement by noting several Democrats lost their seats in the House of Representatives.

“They didn’t defeat one Republican incumbent and they lost 15,” McCarthy said, “and President Trump won this election.”

McCarthy’s claim comes as Trump’s lead is crumbling in Pennsylvania and Georgia where the vote counts continue. The president is less than 2,000 votes ahead of Biden in Georgia as of this writing, and in a span of 36 hours, Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania plummeted from more than 700,000 to just 26,000.

If Biden overtakes Trump in either state and is certified as its winner, he will pass the 270 electoral votes needed to be the next President of the United States.

Watch above, via Fox News.

