John Bolton Slammed After Bemoaning ‘Censorship’ of Upcoming Tell-All: ‘Money Before Country’

By Ken MeyerFeb 18th, 2020, 7:55 am

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton was pilloried by political followers who are not impressed by his ongoing attempts to gin up interest for his upcoming memoir.

In a forum event at Duke University on Monday, Bolton hyped up his book by claiming he would details about the Donald Trump administration that go beyond the president’s dealings with Ukraine. As Bolton acknowledged the recent publicity his book received, he used part of his time to grumble about the pre-publication review and said the White House was trying to stop him from releasing certain pieces of information.

“This is an effort to write history and I did it the best I can. We’ll have to see what comes out of the censorship,” Bolton said. “I’m hoping ultimately I can get the book published. I hope it’s not suppressed.”

When Bolton’s book manuscript broke headlines last month, Trump was still in the middle of his Senate impeachment trial. Reports on the manuscript said that it contained Bolton’s claim that Trump told him he was withholding Congressional-approved aid to Ukraine to pressure them into launching investigations of the Biden family.

The claims could have been a major development in Trump’s impeachment, but even though Bolton said he’d be willing to testify if subpoenaed, Republicans blocked evidence and witness testimony at the president’s trial. Bolton also declined to go public with his claims about Trump and Ukraine during impeachment, so now, a lot of people are dismissing his “censorship” complaints and accusing him of being more interested in selling books than providing America with the important information it needed to make a big decision.

