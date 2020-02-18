Former White House national security adviser John Bolton was pilloried by political followers who are not impressed by his ongoing attempts to gin up interest for his upcoming memoir.

In a forum event at Duke University on Monday, Bolton hyped up his book by claiming he would details about the Donald Trump administration that go beyond the president’s dealings with Ukraine. As Bolton acknowledged the recent publicity his book received, he used part of his time to grumble about the pre-publication review and said the White House was trying to stop him from releasing certain pieces of information.

“This is an effort to write history and I did it the best I can. We’ll have to see what comes out of the censorship,” Bolton said. “I’m hoping ultimately I can get the book published. I hope it’s not suppressed.”

When Bolton’s book manuscript broke headlines last month, Trump was still in the middle of his Senate impeachment trial. Reports on the manuscript said that it contained Bolton’s claim that Trump told him he was withholding Congressional-approved aid to Ukraine to pressure them into launching investigations of the Biden family.

The claims could have been a major development in Trump’s impeachment, but even though Bolton said he’d be willing to testify if subpoenaed, Republicans blocked evidence and witness testimony at the president’s trial. Bolton also declined to go public with his claims about Trump and Ukraine during impeachment, so now, a lot of people are dismissing his “censorship” complaints and accusing him of being more interested in selling books than providing America with the important information it needed to make a big decision.

Money before country. The @AmbJohnBolton way. That’s his legacy. — andy lassner (@andylassner) February 18, 2020

Coy Bolton cries censorship https://t.co/W5fzXtiFpX — Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) February 18, 2020

John Bolton has brought resistance grifter to a whole new level. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 18, 2020

If you have something to say of vital public and national security interest, what’s the rationale of saying “nice try” and urging people to buy your book? https://t.co/PiQpf9YlNX — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 18, 2020

You snooze, you lose, Bolton. Not getting a single cent for your dumb book from me. https://t.co/ikOEyS1zeQ — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 18, 2020

If you’ve pre-ordered John Bolton’s book, I encourage you to cancel it. I don’t say that lightly. We should not reward exploitative behavior like this. Every important tidbit will come out in the news. If you *must* buy it, wait six months to kill pre-sales.#BoycottBoltonsBook — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 18, 2020

Respectfully @AmbJohnBolton, I don’t give a damn about your book. I care about this country. And you had an opportunity to stand up for this country and testify under oath. But you chose not to. https://t.co/CW5C9Ak3H1 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 17, 2020

NEW: John Bolton accuses White House of “censorship” but says he hopes his forthcoming memoir will not be “suppressed”https://t.co/DYUVc37tsX — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) February 18, 2020

I think I’m not alone when I say to @AmbJohnBolton: You missed your chance to make a difference. History called and you passed. Now shut it and go away. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) February 18, 2020

Such incredible courage for him to break his silence so he can sell books. https://t.co/AHc8tuoBAl — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) February 17, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]