Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg may be waiting in the wings for Super Tuesday voting, but a new poll shows him edging former Vice President Joe Biden in Florida, 27% to 26%.

The delegate-rich state holds its Democratic primary two weeks after Super Tuesday on March 17, but vote-by-mail absentee ballots have been sent out just as Biden has lost the first two states badly and Bloomberg has blanketed Florida to the tune of a $30 million ad blitz.

The poll comes as Biden is trying to reset his campaign with strong showings in more diverse states like Nevada and South Carolina, but Florida also boasts one of the most diverse electorates in the nation.

While Biden nearly doubles Bloomberg with black voters in Florida, 41.5% to 22.7%, the situation is stunningly flipped with Latino voters, who make up a large slice of Sunshine state voters, 35.4% to 19.7%.

Biden recently lost the support of a lawmaker who had endorsed him, state senator Jason Pizzo of Miami, who flipped to Bloomberg because he said Biden’s campaign doesn’t answer his phone calls and give him any input into campaign decisions.

